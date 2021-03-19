Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94.

