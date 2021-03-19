Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 23,745 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $31,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.52.

