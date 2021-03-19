Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

