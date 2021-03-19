Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.29.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND opened at $142.84 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $183.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average is $158.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.