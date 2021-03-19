Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Increased to GBX 139 by Analysts at Barclays

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Senior presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 94.86 ($1.24).

Get Senior alerts:

SNR stock opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.21. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122.31 ($1.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £488.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham bought 42,950 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.