Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,624.44 ($21.22).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,566 ($20.46) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,584.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,603.38. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 55.31%.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson acquired 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

