Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lennar Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $101.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 31.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.