Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

