Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,600 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

GPC stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

