Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,440 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,440 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.