Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

