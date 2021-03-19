7,424 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $92.47.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

