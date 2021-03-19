Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,144.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,089.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,026.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.50.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.