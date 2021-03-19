Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,407 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 416.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $181.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.74. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $189.36.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.