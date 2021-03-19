MKM Partners Boosts The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $185.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.57. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $77.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

