Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 480,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

