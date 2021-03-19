Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,125.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $83.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

