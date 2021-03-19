Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

