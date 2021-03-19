UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Issues Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

