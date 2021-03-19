NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NOV by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 730,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

