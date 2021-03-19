Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. Decreased by Cormark (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Excellon Resources stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXN. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Excellon Resources in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

