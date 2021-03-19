Analysts Offer Predictions for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

APEI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

