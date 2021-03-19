National Bank Financial Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.17.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$23.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$25.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 64.96.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

