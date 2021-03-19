Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

Ameren stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.