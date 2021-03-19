UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.27 ($121.50).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €86.08 ($101.27) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €86.25 and a 200-day moving average of €80.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.43. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

