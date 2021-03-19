iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,879,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,360,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,040,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94,999 shares during the period.

MTUM stock opened at $157.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

