Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 232.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.92 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

