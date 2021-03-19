Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of Albemarle worth $26,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 444,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $152.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

