National Bank Financial Comments on Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.38.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$45.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$847.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.77. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$48.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.74%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

