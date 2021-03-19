Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Cut by Analyst

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

REGI opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 151.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.