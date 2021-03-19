LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 589,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $70,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $136.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

