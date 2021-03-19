Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lowered by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,465 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

