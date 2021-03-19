Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.87 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $14,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $315.89 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.18 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.42 and its 200-day moving average is $331.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.17.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $1,725,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,140,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,272 shares of company stock worth $26,901,640 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

