Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,309 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 98,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

