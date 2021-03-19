Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 654,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,995,000 after buying an additional 4,785,910 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $37,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,943,000 after buying an additional 1,945,987 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,595.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 7,489.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,547,000 after buying an additional 1,398,587 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of VRT opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

