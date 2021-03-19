Analysts Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT at $16.50

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms recently commented on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 282,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 390,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 207,047 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

