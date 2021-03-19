Insider Selling: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CAO Sells 5,986 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 25,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.