CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Sells $92,520.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 6,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 501,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,163.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $716.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,083 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

