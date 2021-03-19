F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $97,515.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $97,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FFIV opened at $200.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.31 and its 200-day moving average is $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

