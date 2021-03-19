Amalgamated Bank Purchases 829 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,322.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 127,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 118,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $119.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

A number of analysts have commented on RARE shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.