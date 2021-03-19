Amalgamated Bank Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $12,179,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,810,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 317,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,970,841.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $304,320.00. Insiders have sold a total of 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

