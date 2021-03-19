American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,043 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

