Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,813 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $185.43 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.07 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -129.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $817,532.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.