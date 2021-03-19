Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

