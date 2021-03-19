Amalgamated Bank Buys 161 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.01. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.13 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,093 shares of company stock valued at $9,556,102. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

