Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €50.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.87 ($58.67).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

