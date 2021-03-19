ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €12.25 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €12.25 ($14.41) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.96 ($11.72).

ENI stock opened at €10.33 ($12.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €10.41 ($12.25).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

