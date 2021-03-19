Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE EIF opened at C$40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$41.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

EIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.20.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

