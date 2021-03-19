Tribal Group plc (TRB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on July 29th

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TRB opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £214.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90. Tribal Group has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 105.95 ($1.38). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.09.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

