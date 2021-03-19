Tribal Group plc (TRB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on July 29th

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TRB opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £214.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90. Tribal Group has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 105.95 ($1.38). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.09.
Tribal Group Company Profile
