Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Raised to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,467.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average is $123.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,584 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,550 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $313,327,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,586,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

